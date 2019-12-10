Kapil Sharma, wife Ginni Chatrath blessed with a baby girl

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Acclaimed Indian comedian and host of popular comic show The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed a baby girl on Tuesday.
The proud father took to Twitter late night and shared the good news with his fans.
Kapil wrote, " Blessed to have a baby girl, need ur blessings. love u all."
The congratulatory messages started pouring in shortly after he announced the news on social media.
Kapil Sharma and Ginni got married on December 12 last year.
