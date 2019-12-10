close
Tue Dec 10, 2019
Bollywood

Web Desk
December 10, 2019

Kapil Sharma, wife Ginni Chatrath blessed with a baby girl

Acclaimed Indian comedian and host of popular comic show The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed a baby girl on Tuesday.

The proud father took to Twitter late night and shared the good news with his fans.

Kapil wrote, " Blessed to have a baby girl, need ur blessings. love u all."

The congratulatory messages started pouring in shortly after he announced the news on social media.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni got married on December 12 last year.

