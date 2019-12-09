Ananya Panday warmly hugs legendary actress Rekha in viral video

Ananya Panday has slowly made a significant place in everyone’s hearts ever since she made her debut, and the star is now rubbing shoulders with legendary actors from the past too.



In a viral video, Ananya was seen hugging veteran actress Rekha during the red carpet event of the glittery Star Screen Awards 2019.

The video was uploaded on Instagram, where both the ladies can be seen sharing a warm embrace and exchanging pleasantries.

Ananya and Rekha also posed together for the paparazzi. The viral video already has close to one lakh views, in less than 12 hours.



A video of Ananya posing for pictures with fans after the awards show is also doing the rounds on the internet.

Check out the video here







