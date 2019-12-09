'Gully Boy' Oscar campaign in full swing as producer expresses hope for success

While innumerable hit films were produced this year in Bollywood, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy was the one that shined brighter than the rest.

The film not only received ample international acclaim but also became the official entry of India for the 92nd Academy Awards which is why producer of the blockbuster hit Ritesh Sidhwani is hopeful that this time, the accolade will be going to them.

"We are trying to bring the film to the forefront. We are doing everything within our power to make sure we leave no stone unturned in bringing the film there. The first shortlist will come out on 15th December, so we're waiting for that," Sidhwani revealed while talking to the media.

"After that 10 out of 93 films will advance (in the best international film category). So hopefully, we'll make it to the shortlist then maybe we'll get the award this time. Maybe, it'll be the first time for India, so fingers crossed," he added.

The Zoya Akhtar-directorial encircles the life of an emerging rapper who aims to fulfill his dream by narrating his life on the streets of Mumbai.