Malaika Arora burns the dance floor while grooving to Arjun Kapoor’s song

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are enjoying a steady relationship ever since the two started dating each other.



The Bollywood diva was recently seen shaking a leg on her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor’s song in a video that is doing the rounds on the internet of late.

The video is from a wedding in Surat, wherein Malaika can be seen performing at Arjun’s famous song Tune Maari Entriyaan from his movie Gunday.

Arjun and Malaika confirmed their relationship a couple of months ago. However, as of now, they are not planning to tie the knot.



Malaika, who was previously married to actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan, told HT Brunch in an earlier interview that she was glad to find love again. Talking about her relationship with Arjun, she said, “It feels amazing! When my marriage ended, I wasn’t sure if I wanted to be in another relationship and was scared of being heartbroken. But I also wanted to be in love, nurture a relationship, and this new me gave me the confidence to put myself out there and take a chance. I am so glad I did!”