This picture of Sonakshi Sinha with Shatrughan Sinha picture has the whole world gushing

Sonakshi Sinha is one of the most active actresses on social media and on her father’s birthday the star made no exception. She posted the most adorable picture with her father on her instagram account.

In the picture the actress can be seen dressed in an all black ensemble. She has her arms around her father’s neck and gazes down at him with the happiest of expressions.

Shatrughan Sinha is seated on a golden chair, holding onto his daughter’s hands, all the while, looking out into the distance, with a small smile over his lips.

The pair looked the most adorable together. Sonakshi captioned the picture, by writing, “birthday boy”, as well as an emoji of a birthday cake.

Check out her post below

On the work front Sonakshi’s recently focusing all of her attention on the production of Dabangg 3, with Salman Khan.

