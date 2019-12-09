Video: Sara Ali Khan challenges Ranveer Singh for dance-off on 'Aankh Marey'

Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan and her Simmba co-star Ranveer Singh reunited on the red carpet of Star Screen Awards 2019 show on Sunday.



Sara and Ranveer played the dance number on the red carpet when she challenged Gully Boy star for a dance-off. The red carpet was turned into a stage for a while when the music played, Aankh Marey Vo Ladka Aankh Mare, Aankh Marey Vo Ladki Aankha Marey.

The video of the event has taken the internet by storm.

In the viral video, we can see Sara and Ranveer Singh recreating the iconic hook step of the hit song, however, the latter failed to match the footsteps with her.

The Aaj Kal actress openly challenged Ranveer to remember his steps on their popular track from their hit film Simmba but he failed to do so.

The paps, who had surrounded the stars, voted in favour of Sara, saying Ranveer has forgotten the steps and was picking the wrong move.

Later, Sara showed him the right steps of Aankh Marey.

Sara stole the limelight with her stunning appearance at the event.

