Kareena Kapoor first choice for Kangana Ranaut’s hit film ‘Queen?’

Kareena Kapoor has come forth detailing how she was the initial choice for the hit movie Queen.

The diva has revealed that it was she who was approached for the role of Rani Mehra of 2014’s Queen and to everyone’s surprise she had rejected it.

The reason the actress cited is quite peculiar.

Kareena said that she rejected the film back then because she felt the role wouldn’t suit her. She also revealed she has moved on since then.

It should be noted that after Kangana agreed to do Queen, it became one of the most successful films in her glorious career.

Not only did Queen get Kangana’s career kicking but also helped her earn the National Award.

Meanwhile, Kareena has been delivering back-to-back hits and is quite hopeful about her next venture Good Newwz too.

Good Newwz also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.