Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' leaked online

The much-anticipated Bollywood film Pati, Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar hit theaters earlier on Friday but much to their dismay, this release too has fallen prey to the notorious website Tamilrockers.



The Mudassar Aziz-directorial opened up to great reviews and was receiving a good response at the box office as well, up until the group behind the website came forth hampering the success of yet another probable Bollywood hit.

Tamilrockers is known to provide pirated prints of fresh releases in Bollywood, in a number of languages after they initially started in only Tamil.

According to reports on those that run the website, the supposed group is said to head towards theaters to record films before they leak it online in HD print.

As to why the website still remains unblocked is owing to their tactful move of recurrently changing the domain extension.