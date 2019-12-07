What was Kiara Advani's first job before entering Bollywood?

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who made her debut with Fugly in 2014, spoke about what her first job was before entering in the film industry.



In an interview with Bombay Times, Kiara Advani revealed her mother used to run a pre-school and before entering Bollywood, her first job was at her mother's school.

Kiara, who has cemented her place in the Bollywood with various hit films, went on to say, "I used to be at school by 7:00 am and take care of the children.

"I play with children, teach them alphabets and even change their diapers when necessary," she disclosed.

She also talked about her love for the children saying, "I absolutely love kids and the day when I have my own children it be extremely special."

Kiara will next be seen in Raj Mehta's Good Newwz. The film will hit theatres on December 27, 2019.