Ranveer Singh’s blast from the past: Teenage photo of megastar goes viral

Bollywood's ultimate style icon Ranveer Singh leaves all fans stunned with his sense of fashion.

However, it appears the megastar from his days of yore had been entirely different from the energetic and fashionable cinematic icon he has turned into now.

Sharing a picture from his teenage years, the 83 actor left his fans with their jaws dropped with his innocent and childlike features and simple style.

The passport-sized photo of the superstar shows him donning a black T-shirt with a beaded necklace that screams nineties.

Within no time, the photo racked up a massive number of likes and innumerable likes of fans in absolute shock.

The actor had captioned the photo: "#flashbackfriday," adding in an egg-hatching emoji.

Check out the photo below:







