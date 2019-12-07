Sara Ali Khan celebrates one year since debut by penning down emotional note

Sara Ali Khan has surged to the top at a remarkably swift pace ever since she made her debut last year with the film Kedarnath.

And with the film clocking in a year and the diva celebrating her massively-successful first year in the industry, the 24-year-old has penned down a heartfelt note rejoicing the Abhishek Kapoor-directorial that gave her the wings to fly.

"I can't believe it's been a year since everyone met Mukku for the first time. Kedarnath has been and will always remain an integral part of me. Thank you @gattukapoor and @kanika.d for making me meet, imbibe and portray Mukku @sushantsinghrajput I truly appreciate all that you did to support me and help me consistently throughout this journey, I couldn't have asked for a better Pithoo to carry me through all of this!," she said.

"Thank you Tushar Sir for shooting this film with so much love @jehanhanda thank you for constantly having your eyes on me and always having my back And thank you to all the people that have accepted me, given me so much love and allowed me to be a humble part of the Indian film industry for a year now! #jaibholenath," she added.

The actor had made her debut with Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput last year which was followed by another one of her hit film with Ranveer Singh, Simmba.



After the success of her first two films, Sara bagged two more as she wrapped up work on Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal earlier this year and is currently prepping for David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan.







