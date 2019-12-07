Salman Khan welcomes Saiee Manjrekar, Sonakshi on sets of 'Bigg Boss 13'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan welcomed the team of his upcoming movie Dabangg 3 on the sets of Bigg Boss 13, the show being hosted by none other than himself.
The makers of the film and Salman Khan have started the promotions for Dabangg 3 and are leaving no stones unturned for it. The film will hit the screens on December 20.
The Bharat star welcomed the cast of Dabangg 3 that included Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and others on the sets of Bigg Boss 13 .
Saiee Manjrekar and Sonakshi were a sight to behold as they dazzled in pink-coloured lehengas.
Recently, the team visited the sets of Indian comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show.
Laughter queen and judge of the show Archana Puran Singh shared a video of Salman Khan from the sets which was recorded during the break time.
