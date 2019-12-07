Salman Khan welcomes Saiee Manjrekar, Sonakshi on sets of 'Bigg Boss 13'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan welcomed the team of his upcoming movie Dabangg 3 on the sets of Bigg Boss 13, the show being hosted by none other than himself.



The makers of the film and Salman Khan have started the promotions for Dabangg 3 and are leaving no stones unturned for it. The film will hit the screens on December 20.

The Bharat star welcomed the cast of Dabangg 3 that included Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and others on the sets of Bigg Boss 13 .

Saiee Manjrekar and Sonakshi were a sight to behold as they dazzled in pink-coloured lehengas.

Recently, the team visited the sets of Indian comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show.

Laughter queen and judge of the show Archana Puran Singh shared a video of Salman Khan from the sets which was recorded during the break time.