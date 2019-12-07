close
Sat Dec 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Bollywood

Web Desk
December 7, 2019

Salman Khan welcomes Saiee Manjrekar, Sonakshi on sets of 'Bigg Boss 13'

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, Dec 07, 2019
Salman Khan welcomes Saiee Manjrekar, Sonakshi on sets of Bigg Boss 13

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan welcomed the team of his upcoming movie Dabangg 3  on the sets of Bigg Boss 13, the show being hosted by none other than himself.

The makers of the film and Salman Khan have started the promotions for  Dabangg 3 and are leaving no stones unturned for it. The film will hit the screens on December 20.

The Bharat star welcomed the cast of Dabangg 3 that included Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and others on the sets of Bigg Boss 13  .

Saiee Manjrekar and Sonakshi were a sight to behold as they dazzled in pink-coloured lehengas.

Recently, the team visited the sets of Indian comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show.

Laughter queen and judge of the show Archana Puran Singh shared a video of Salman Khan from the sets which was recorded during the break time.

Latest News

More From Bollywood