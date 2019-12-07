Neha Kakkar lashes out at Indian comedians who tried to body-shame her

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar has flayed two Indian comedians Kiku Sharda and Gaurav Gera, who took a sly dig at the singer and passed derogatory remarks on her during a comedy sketch.



Both the comedians got mired in controversy after they mocked Indian Idol 11 for her singing and even went on to body-shame her.

Kiku and Gaurav, who were in the skin in their characters during the show, called a short-heighted girl as 'Neha Kankar' and 'Chotu'. To which the girl replies that she is 'Neha Shakkar'. The singer, in the show, was represented as a lady who constantly clicking selfies, and talks through hashtags. Kiku takes a dig at her by telling her that she is famous and earns money by singing 'kuch bhi'. They not only mocked her face, but also her singing talent in the sketch.



Neha Kakkar's fans became furious after a video of the beautiful singer being mocked by the comedians started doing the rounds.

Kakkar also took to Instagram to express her displeasure and lashed out at the makers for disgustingly body-shaming her, calling the act utterly shameless. To share her disappointment with her fans, the singer said that she takes comdey sportingly, but has been really very hurt this time by the nasty remarks on her. She also thanked her fans for their support.







After facing backlash over his involvement in the act, Gaurav Gera, who was part of the whole controversy has come out in the open and apologized to Neha Kakkar for hurting her, saying he did not want to hurt Neha as even he is a big fan of her. Parising her he said that he appreciates her talent and he is no one to judge her.

Neha's brother, Tony Kakkar also came out in her support and vented out his anger on social media.



