Akshay Kumar opens up about genre-specific tags and doing something new

Akshay Kumar, with a 25-year-old career in the film industry, has played the role of a patriot, an action star and a comic hero, however the star recently shared that he does not wish to be confined to the label associated with a particular genre.

Hindustan Times quoted Akshay during a group interview, as saying, “If I say I feel comfortable in one genre, you will put a tag on me. I don’t want any kind of tag. I’ve come out of that game of tags when I used to do only action, I was bored. I never wanted the tag of an action hero. Even now I don’t want any tags. I’m very comfortable playing all kinds of genres. If anything new comes in, if it’s risky and fun, then I’d just go for it.”

Speaking about his experience starring in two branches of comedy, Akshay stated, “I am happy that I get to visit different branches of comedy. Housefull was a slapstick comedy, no matter what people say, that it’s senseless, but there is an audience for that also. Slapstick comedy is the most difficult kind of comedy. To make people laugh at your own expense is one the hardest kind of comedies. Unfortunately, people here don’t give credit to this kind of comedy, even in awards night.”