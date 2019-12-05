Video of Katrina Kaif nailing her workout regime has fans in awe

Katrina Kaif is one of the most dedicated stars when it comes to maintaining her fitness and it seems as though her strong work ethic falls into her fitness regimes as well.

On Thursday, Katrina uploaded several videos showcasing her rigorous workout regimes and her fans have been in awe ever since.

The videos show the star working out alongside her trainer and her friends.

“When @rezaparkview is in town u can always expect madnessssssss , @yasminkarachiwala and my workout partner rama returns," the beauty captioned her videos.

Even fellow stars were in awe of her dedication including Parineeti Chopra who commented saying, "I’m feeling muscle soreness just looking at it.”







