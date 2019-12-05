Sara Ali Khan is every director’s dream as Vishal Bhardwaj also wants to rope her in

Sara Ali Khan may only be two films old but the diva's future is appearing to be brighter than the sun.

After two big hits last year and the filming of two more projects, the 24-year-old Kedarnath actor was in talks for Aanand L Rai’s next, but it looks like he isn’t the only director with his eyes on the newbie.

As per the latest reports, Vishal Bhardwaj is looking to rope in the diva for his upcoming project while Ekta Kapoor and Anees Bazmee are also in talks with her for their respective films.

A source revealed to Pinkvilla: "Vishal loved how Sara performed in her first two films. He had expressed his desire to team up with Sara for sometime now. They recently met and discussed a project which they both want to do together.”

“Vishal is known for his content driven films and Sara also has been an avid follower of his movies. They have verbally agreed on doing the film but Vishal is currently finetuning the script. Not much is known about the movie at this point but it will be a female centric subject with Sara leading from the front,” the grapevine added.

Presently the actor is working on David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 alongside Varun Dhawan and will next be seen with Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal that will hit theaters on February 14, 2020.