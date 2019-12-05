Deepika Padukone is a major Avengers fan and here is proof

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Deepika Padukone has weaved magic on screens with multiple hits and numerous avatars but there is one thing that she hasn't experimented with — superheroes.
It appears that the Padmaavat actor is also an Avengers fan much like the rest of the lot as she recently expressed her keen desire of stepping into a superhero franchise, but with a desi twist.
Mid Day citing a source revealed: “Deepika has been keen on playing a superwoman for a long time. Discussions on the superhero franchise are at a nascent stage. She is in talks with producers, directors and actors to take it further.”
Apart from that, the beauty queen is also looking forward to bringing in already-existing Indian superheroes like Tiger Shroff in A Flying Jatt and Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish franchise.
The actor will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak where she will essay the role of a real-life acid attack victim.
