Deepika Padukone is a major Avengers fan and here is proof

Deepika Padukone has weaved magic on screens with multiple hits and numerous avatars but there is one thing that she hasn't experimented with — superheroes.

It appears that the Padmaavat actor is also an Avengers fan much like the rest of the lot as she recently expressed her keen desire of stepping into a superhero franchise, but with a desi twist.

Mid Day citing a source revealed: “Deepika has been keen on playing a superwoman for a long time. Discussions on the superhero franchise are at a nascent stage. She is in talks with producers, directors and actors to take it further.”

Apart from that, the beauty queen is also looking forward to bringing in already-existing Indian superheroes like Tiger Shroff in A Flying Jatt and Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish franchise.



The actor will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak where she will essay the role of a real-life acid attack victim.