Ranveer Singh’s first look for Gujarati avatar 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' revealed

Ranveer Singh’s new project led him to a new challenge.

In the film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, he plays the role of a Gujurati. Looking closely to the unveiled poster, it seems as though the star went through a large amount of weight loss.

The poster showcases Ranveer trying desperately to protect a women who can be seen standing behind him.

When asked about his new avatar, Ranveer exclaimed “As Charlie Chaplin once said: ‘To truly laugh, you must be able to take your pain, and play with it’. Jayeshbhai is an unlikely hero, an ordinary man, who ends up doing something extraordinary when he’s hurled into a threatening situation. He is sensitive and compassionate, and believes in equal rights between men and women in a society that is deeply rooted in patriarchal ideals and practices.”

The actor stated that this character was one of his most ‘exciting challenges’. Ranveer also felt a push into “deconstructing myself in order to transform into a kind of character I’ve never inhabited before”.

He considers this work to be a ‘miracle script’. He stated, “Divyang has poured his soul into this brilliant piece of writing that will nudge you to introspect whilst making you smile and laugh the entire time.”