Farhan Akhtar and girlfriend Shibani Dandekar’s cryotherapy session

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar took to Instagram to share their cryotherapy experiences and fans are gushing.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar recently went out for a muscle soreness treatment. They say cryotherapy is perfect for those going "beast mode in the gym."

The couple made sure to share pictures of their experience all throughout, keeping their fans updated.

Farhan got a bit cheeky in the cryo chamber and captioned one of this pictures with lyrics from the hit song Frozen, “The cold never bothered me anyway.”

His girlfriend Shibani also captioned saying, "At this point, it was pretty damn cold. Ain’t gonna lie,” She also made sure to add, “Can’t tell you guys how good this felt! If you are training like a beast DO THIS.”

Cryotherapy is a highly sought-after treatment option which involves exposing the body to liquid nitrogen, at temperatures below -30 degrees for a couple of minutes. The technique is well known for being able to relieve muscle pain, reduce inflammation, and relieve muscle soreness.

