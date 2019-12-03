Deepika Padukone consoles Boney Kapoor as he cries at Sridevi’s biography launch

Deepika Padukone proved to be a big emotional support for Boney Kapoor as he launched his late wife Sridevi's biography on Monday.



The Padmaavat actor hugged the film producer as he got emotional at the event reminiscing his late wife.

Fans have been sharing this heart-touching moment at the book launch held on Sunday in New Delhi, in which Deepika can be seen soothing Boney.

The 33-year-old actor also shared some gratifying words about her relationship with Sridevi as she said: “I think this evening for me is bittersweet. We miss her. But at the same time, I feel extremely honored that the family gave me this opportunity.”

The Bajirao Mastani star continued talking about the support Sridevi and Boney have given her: “From the time I started my career in 2007, they would send me a personal message during the release of my every movie and I still have all those messages. Sridevi ma’am was someone I got really close to at a personal level, maybe it was a south Indian connect.”

“We connected so well that my last conversation with her was about staff issues at home. So that was a kind of relationship we shared. She was a support in everything that I have done in my life, personally and professionally. She’ll always be missed,” she added.



The biography, written by Satyarth Nayak, has been titled Sridevi: The Eternal Screen Goddess. Apart from Deepika, another Bollywood queen has contributed to the effort as the book’s foreword has been penned down by Kajol.

The Dilwale actor expressed: “I have grown up watching Sridevi’s super stardom on film-sets and her magic on the big screen. She is an institution of acting and will forever remain my most favorite icon. So happy, Penguin gave me this opportunity to write this foreword.”

Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018 in Dubai.