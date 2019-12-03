close
Tue Dec 03, 2019
Shiva Safai confirms split from Gigi and Bella Hadid's father?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 03, 2019
Shiva Safai confirms split from Gigi and Bella Hadid's father?

Shiva Safai has confirmed that she and Mohamed Hadid, the father of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid are no longer engaged.

Shiva, 39 and Mohamed Hadid, 71 got engaged in 2014. Now, after years of engagement, she has found love again.

She confirmed the split from Gigi and Bella Hadid's father as she took to Instagram and shared an intimate photo of herself with her new beau Neils Houweling.

Shiva simply captioned the photo with a black heart emoji.

The split reports came days after real estate tycoon Mohamed Hadid reportedly filed for bankruptcy.

Hadid filed for bankruptcy on behalf of his company after being accused of illegally building a mega-mansion that was larger than city rules allowed. The filing was done a week after a judge declared that Hadid’s Bel-Air mega-mansion is dangerous and it must be demolished.

