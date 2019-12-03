Gigi Hadid pokes fun at teenage self with throwback photo from a decade ago

Globally acclaimed supermodel Gigi Hadid was a stunner from childhood to her present age but it looks like the fashionista is not in complete agreement of that.

The 24-year-old beauty queen turned to Instagram to poke fun at her past self with a throwback photo that shows her younger and more tanned version from when she lived in California.

The model took a jibe at her own self with the post as she compared herself from her teenage years a decade ago to now and while the difference is stark, we seem to be in love with both past and present Gigi's.

However, the fashion icon begs to differ as she wrote: "What a decade and moving from the West Coast to East Coast can do," she said adding: "& a makeup artist."

Check out the photo below:



