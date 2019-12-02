close
Mon Dec 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Bollywood

Web Desk
December 2, 2019

Taimur Ali Khan enjoying yoga session at playschool has the internet gushing

Bollywood

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 02, 2019
Taimur Ali Khan enjoying yoga session at playschool has the internet gushing

Kareena Kapoor's munchkin Taimur Ali Khan’s recent yoga session has captured hearts far and wide as the star kid wooed the public with his poses

After a picture of him sitting on Kareena Kapoor’s treadmill, it seems the youngster has developed an interest in fitness and is keen on following his mother’s footsteps.

An Instagram picture of Taimur recently garnered a lot of attention as the youngster was tapped wearing a striped green T-shirt with white shorts doing yoga. The cute expression on his face coupled with his yoga pose was just too cute to miss.

Check out the picture below

View this post on Instagram

‍️️ #taimuralikhan - @ishikasarang

A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan️Urmi (@taimuralikhanworld) on


Latest News

More From Bollywood