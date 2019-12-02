Taimur Ali Khan enjoying yoga session at playschool has the internet gushing

Kareena Kapoor's munchkin Taimur Ali Khan’s recent yoga session has captured hearts far and wide as the star kid wooed the public with his poses

After a picture of him sitting on Kareena Kapoor’s treadmill, it seems the youngster has developed an interest in fitness and is keen on following his mother’s footsteps.

An Instagram picture of Taimur recently garnered a lot of attention as the youngster was tapped wearing a striped green T-shirt with white shorts doing yoga. The cute expression on his face coupled with his yoga pose was just too cute to miss.

Check out the picture below



