Arjun Kapoor reveals when he and Malaika Arora will get married

In the midst of all the marriage talk, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora revealed when the two will be tying the knot. Hint: Its not any time soon.

The actor told that media will be informed, whenever he plans to get married. However, he is not getting married anytime soon.

With the buzz circulating all around, even the 2 States actor couldn't hold back addressing these rumors. During a recent interview with Filmfare magazine, Arjun expressed that, "I am not getting married. “We need to take our mind off this pressure of getting married."

The 34-year-old actor further said that he will never want to hide his marriage as the couple has been open about it since a while.

Moreover, Malaika also had politely responded saying that it was a personal matter when she was quizzed about the nuptials.

Arjun and Malaika have been recently getting into limelight for their relationship and public appearances which usually leaves many curious about when the duo is actually tying the knot.

On the work front, Arjun is busy in the promotions of his upcoming action film, Panipat. The film also features Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.