Katrina Kaif in red saree takes the internet by storm

Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif not only rules the Indian showbiz with her impeccable styles, but her sartorial choices are major fashion inspiration for her fans and followers as well.



A day after Bharat actor posted adorable photos in stunning white outfits on Instagram handle, Katrina took to photo-video sharing platform with a dazzling photo in a traditional red saree.

Katrina dropped jaws in the red saree and the adorable photo was liked by over 600,000 fans shortly after she shared it with a flower emoji.

Commenting on the post, Indian actress Fatima Sana Shaikh was in awe of the beauty of the Sooryavanshi actor.



Sana comments, "Why are so pretty?" with a heart emoji.

Sana Shaikh was not only admirer of the adorable photo, Pakistani pop singer and actress Komal Rizvi also liked it.

Recently, Katrina set the trend of all-black outfits and other B-Town celebrities seem to now be following her.

The actor had set the internet ablaze on several occasions in her jaw-dropping all-black ensembles.

Following the trend, Janhvi Kapoor also stepped out in all-out black. She was snapped at the Mumbai airport after shooting in Punjab for Dostana 2.

On the work front, Katrina is shooting for Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. The film will be released in March next year.