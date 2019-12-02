Alia Bhatt cries speaking about sister Shaheen Bhatt’s depression

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt's unbreakable bond with sister Shaheen Bhatt is looked up to by fans all around and the diva's latest circulating photos show just how much love they share.



Speaking about her sister, 31, Alia broke down in tears looking back at Shaheen's battle with depression which she had been face to face with since the age of 13.

At the launch of Shaheen's new book I've Never Been Unhappier, Alia welled up saying that despite them staying together, it wasn't until she read her book that she understood the turmoil that went inside that remained inconceivable to her.

Alia, five years younger than Shaheen, broke down in tears speaking about how proud she is of her while simultaneously feeling heartbroken about the situation her sister had been tangled in.

Earlier the actor had also urged her followers on Twitter to get themselves a copy of Shaheen's book as she tweeted: "Shaheen's first book, I've Never Been (Un)Happier, hits bookstores tomorrow. Go get it. Trust meeeee!!!!"

Arjun Kapoor had also received a copy of the book as he turned to Instagram to share: "@shaheenb thank you for your kind words. It truly makes me happy and proud knowing you have turned something everyone thought was a weakness into ur biggest strength & dared to share when most would shy away thinking what the world would think & say...big love and all the best with everything."