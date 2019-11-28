Alex Rodriguez spills details about Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian's special bond

Former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez has come forth talking about the relationship between his fiancé Jennifer Lopez and renowned celebrity Kim Kardashian, in an interview given to a famous magazine.

“We’ve all known each other for a long time,” claimed the Yankees star. “… But Kim and Jennifer are very, very close, and she’s almost like a mentee of Jennifer, and Jennifer’s mentored her a lot over the years.”

He added, “They mentor each other and they have this really beautiful relationship that goes back over a decade and a half, and it’s nice to do anything with Kim and our family.”

The family gatherings A-Rod talked about include Taco Tuesdays, holidays, and Karaoke Nights, about which Alex revealed Kim to be a ‘good singer.' It looks like A-Rod has got some other options for forming a karaoke band other than his fiancee.

Meanwhile, J-Lo and Alex got engaged a couple of months ago after two years of dating, and are enjoying their time together.