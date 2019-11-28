Arjun Kapoor sees credibility through acting rather than numbers

Arjun Kapoor’s Bollywood debut was back in 2012, and since then the star has taken part in a number of productions.

Recently, he opened up about his thoughts on credibility and his thoughts on his personal wish to become credible through his acting and audience engagement.

He went on to say that credibility does not come with numbers or reviews. Arjun personally believes that it is something which is earned by people who take the time out to watch an actor’s films and by liking them.

The Panipat actor believes that he is not included within the people who have experienced both highs and lows within their career. However, having said that, he does wish for his new film to become a hit during a candid discussion.

He further went on to say, if any of his previous films have disappointed fans, Panipat will live up to all expectations.

Check out the official trailer below



