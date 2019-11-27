Varun Dhawan escapes major accident while shooting for 'Coolie No1'

Varun Dhawan reportedly escaped a major accident during the shooting of his upcoming project Coolie No1. The project also co-stars Sara Ali Khan and is directed by David Dhawan.

According to reports, the team of Coolie No1 was performing a stunt outside Pune where Varun had to give a few close-ups in a car hung upside down from a cliff.

During the shoot, it was being realised by the team and Varun that the car doors got jammed with him being inside and the car dangerously ‘balanced on the edge’ of the cliff, but fortunately, the actor escaped unharmed after getting rescued by one of the stunt coordinators.

It is being claimed that the stunt was rehearsed a couple of times before getting actually shot, and all safety precautions were being taken by the producers and directors. Keeping the situation under consideration, Varun seemed calm throughout the whole scene and got rescued eventually.

Varun was last seen in the recently released Kalank, while Sara last starred in Simmba.