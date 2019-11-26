B-town's Greek God Hrithik Roshan hiking up his pay-checks? Truth revealed

B-Town's charismatic hunk Hrithik Roshan is back in the game after two back-to-back hits this year, namely Super 30 and War, and rumours are that the actor has increased his fee substantially.

Hrithik made an impeccable comeback after a long break of more than 2 years by giving a mega-hit, Super 30, a biopic on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar who taught IIT aspirants for free, made its place in the 100-crore club after gaining positive response from audience.

The actor gave another major hit last month with the most anticipated movie of the year, War, with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor, becoming the highest grossing film of the year, earning more than 300 crores.

Since then, it has been rumoured that Hrithik has increased his fees for his upcoming projects, and well, it seems pretty justified too!

According to close sources, Hrithik is getting numerous offers for endorsements and films, and the actor is in huge demand. Though there has been no confirmation from the actor, a close source to Hrithik has spilled the beans that the actor has hiked up his pay-checks.

Currently, Hrithik is authentically associated with the sequel of Krrish 4, schedule to release around Christmas 2020, according to a tweet from his father Rakesh Roshan on his son’s 44th birthday.