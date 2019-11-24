Kylie Jenner rocks the BFF game with Stassie by giving her a massive diamond ring

Kylie Jenner and her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, danced the night away in their private booth with their girl pals Victoria Villarroel, Kylie’s personal assistant and Kelsey Calemine.



Kylie rocked a casual look with an over sized black hoodie while Stassie floored fans by showing skin in her midriff baring top.

The event turned out to be something extra special for Stassie as Kylie unexpectedly surprised her with a massive diamond ring.

Stassie promptly took to Insta Stories to thank her BFF for the amazing surprise. She captioned the picture saying: “@kyliejenner you shouldn’t have!” Kylie could be seen posing in the background of the post.

The ring is a massive tear drop shaped beauty which seemed to glisten and sparkle in the night.

