Sara Ali Khan’s recent post is fitness motivation and fans are in fits

Sara Ali Khan officially won the internet with her cheeky Instagram upload. She posted a total of three pictures, each of which poked fun and made fans have a good laugh. What caught the most attention was Sara’s toned body and captivating abs.

Sara stood in a black-and-white frame, fixing her up-do. Behind her the ambiance was breathtaking, laced with texture and personality.

Behind the star was a neon lit sign, ‘Barry’s’. The counter top behind her was decorated with a myriad of tiny knickknacks, from cups to pun driven decor.



Her next picture was an adorable example of perfect friendship. Sara was seen posing with her finds, featuring a menu card from “MAMO”, the girls’ smiles were beaming.



Sara’s friend rocked a natural look while Sara rocked her dark lip colour.

In the post, Sara Ali Khan was seen enjoying a nice dinner and pizza with her girlfriends, they all were busy posing for the picture while Sara seems to have trouble getting her focus off the deliciously scrumptious pizza slice in hand.

After all, Sara did work hard to ‘earn’ that slice of pizza. Her entire post was captioned with the more hilarious captions.

"Pink jackets. Cheetah earmuffs Blue lipstick. It’s all normal in New York City ," she wrote.

Check out her post below:



