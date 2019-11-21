Can you tell Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan apart in this throwback picture?

Saif Ali Khan and his son Taimur Ali Khan have an uncanny resemblance with each other, something you can see in the former’s childhood picture pretty often.



We recently got our hands on a throwback photo of Saif Ali Khan doing the rounds on the internet and the similarity between him and his young one is eerie.

A picture of Saif is going viral of late where he can be seen sitting in his mother Sharmila Tagore's lap.

Taimur Ali Khan has an exact same picture with his mom Kareena Kapoor and this picture is proof.





Earlier Saif had expressed his disapproval of the paparazzi constantly hounding Taimur.

He had said, “I can't say I feel kindly about their presence, because 10 people lounging about outside your house waiting for a shot of your kid is disturbing to say the least.” Saif had also requested the photographers, "Please don't stalk Taimur. He is not a star. He is just a child."

