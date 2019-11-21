Sonam Kapoor has started cooking after marriage, says Anil Kapoor

Bollywood superstar Sonam Kapoor appears to be well-adjusted in her life after getting married as she proves to be a doting wife.

As per her superstar father Anil Kapoor, the Veere Di Wedding actor is spoiling her husband Anand Ahuja with delicious dishes as she has become an expert in the kitchen.

In an interview, Anil revealed: “Oh, let me tell you, she’s started cooking in London. I haven’t tried any of her dishes yet, but I have heard she cooks well. What I like about my relationship with Anand is that we are like friends. I am also friendly with Rhea's boyfriend Karan (Boolani).”

Meanwhile on the work front, the actor was last seen in The Zoya Factor which received an underwhelming response at the box office.



Presently the actor is painting the town red on her vacation in Los Angeles with her husband Anand and sister Rhea Kapoor.