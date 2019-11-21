Kartik Aaryan makes fun of Ananya Pandey but she claps back

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Pandey after making headlines since a while over romance buzz appear to coming closer everyday as friends.



But after their first film together, Pati Patni Aur Woh, the two have gotten closer and enjoy a strong friendship with frequent banters and exchanges that leave us all in awe.

The latest circulating video of the two shows just how close they are as Kartik trolls Ananya over her jeans but the starlet’s response is what left fans in fits.

“Do do pants kyu pehn kar aayi hai toh [Why are you wearing two pants?],” Kartik can be heard saying.

Responding to the Aaj Kal actor’s snarky comment, Ananya claps back with a “shut up,” adding: “If you can have two two girls so why can’t I have two two pants?”

The duo’s film Pati Patni Aur Woh which also stars Bhumi Pednekar will hitting theaters on December 6, 2019.

