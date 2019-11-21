Rajnikanth hailed by Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan as an 'incredible source of inspiration'

Amitabh Bachchan came forth lavishing countless praises on South Indian movie star Rajinikanth, hailing him as an ‘incredible source of inspiration.’

Speaking at the opening ceremony of 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2019, Amitabh went on to disclose his how his bond with co-star Rajinikanth is.

“Thank you so much Rajini for being with me and being an incredible source of inspiration. Such a humble human being. Came up from such humble beginnings. It is incredible that we have him here with us today, inspiring us every day and night. Thank you so much Rajiniji. Thank you once again, ladies and gentleman. I have no words to express my gratitude to IFFI for honouring me today and for also having a retrospective of my films which should be starting tomorrow. I am grateful that you have chosen me and my films for a retrospective. I hope to see some of you there,” Big B said.

Thanking his fans, friends and family for extending support he added, “Thank you for inviting me to the event and bestowing upon me such a big honour. It is the blessing of my father and mother. I am standing in front of you today because of all the directors, writers, producers and music directors. But I am most grateful to my fans. In all phases of my life, you have supported me. I am indebted to you for all the love. I won’t be able to repay the debt. I don’t want to repay the debt as I would like to keep this love with me always.”

At the event, Rajinikanth was bestowed with an Icon of Golden Jubilee award for his excellence in the Tamil movie industry.