Inside Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor’s lavish Pataudi Palace worth 800 crores

Bollywood stars are known to be owners of wealth and fortune worth millions of rupees and Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor also belong to the coveted list of people who have luxury handed down to them as part of their ancestral legacy.

While the power-couple resides in Mumbai with their son Taimur Ali Khan, their ancestral home called the Pataudi Palace is situated in the Gurgaon district of Haryana where Saif’s mother Sharmila Tagore and his sister Saba Ali Khan live.

The palatial abode is no less than a dream house worth a whopping Indian rupees 800 crores.

Step inside Saif and Kareena’s luxurious Pataudi palace built in early 1900s.









The palace was formerly a Neemrana hotel from 2005 to 2014, before it was repossessed and renovated by Saif in 2014. Saif and family come here in the winter season.

The palace has 150 rooms which include seven dressing rooms, seven billiard rooms with large drawing rooms, seven bedrooms and large dining rooms.





It was built as per the instructions of Saif’s grandfather Iftikhar Ali Khan and designed by Robert Tor Russell who imitated colonial mansions.



Fun fact: Hollywood actress Julia Roberts’ film Eat Pray Love was shot at the Pataudi Palace. It has also been featured in Bollywood films like Mangal Pandey, Veer Zara, Gandhi: My father and Mere Brother ki Dulhan.

After repossessing it, Saif Ali Khan gave the duty of refurbishing his family home to interior designer Darshini Shah.









