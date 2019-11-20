New CDA ambassador vows to work for India's retired, young dancers

The Cine Dancer's Association's (CDA) brand ambassador, veteran Indian choreographer Saroj Khan, has vowed to work for all dancers, including those who have retired and the ones who joining the industry.

Having started dancing at the age of 10, the choreographer said revealed: "I began my career as a group dancer and I still have my CDA card. As the association's Brand Ambassador, I would want it to become the biggest association of the film industry."

According to Pinkvilla, she said it was "time to get back to the roots and provide all the facilities which I didn't get”.

Saroj highlighted her aims in the initiative, stating: “I promise to do good work and guide them in the direction and get the respect the dancers deserve in the film industry."

She said she would work to make the CDA impart free education to girl children of the current dancers. She believes that the stages should also host fundraisers so that money could be offered as pension to the retired dancers.

She further highlighted that INR100 should be kept aside from every dancer’s remuneration as a pension package that would be available to them after they retire.

The veteran choreographer, who would also be on a panel that approves young boys and girls who wish to become dancers, said: "Whoever is able to do both Indian and Western can be a professional dancer and will be welcomed into the association."

Rather stern with the requirements for the newbies, Saroj said: "I will not tolerate any excuses about not knowing a particular dance form. At the same time, if they need help and coaching, we will provide them classes as well."

The star believes that sharing is caring and that by imparting her own knowledge and experience to the next generation, she would sow the seed for newcomers.

The publication quoted CDA Chairperson Nilesh Paradkar's response to Saroj, who said: "This coming together to make CDA a strong and better association.

"We want to make sure that deserved on time payments are made to our members as well."