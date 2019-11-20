Urvashi Rautela gets trolled over 'narcissistic' Instagram bio

Urvashi Rautela may be a lesser known name in the world of Bollywood but that is most definitely not stopping the diva from keeping her self-confidence low.

The 25-year-old Sanam Re actor is facing the wrath of netizens after her Instagram bio became the target, showcasing her list of achievements.

Social media users are not one to keep celebrities within their own bubble as this time as well, they stepped ahead to troll her for being ‘narcissistic.’

“Youngest Most Beautiful Woman in the Universe,” starts her Instagram bio and goes on to boast: “Only Actor to win max no. of beauty titles in entire history ever.”



“MissUniverseI|IITian|Theatre|Athlete|,” the bio added further.

Responding to the actor’s soaring self-confidence, users were in fits, giving their own rib-tickling takes of the intro.

Check out the responses:



