Kartik Aaryan jealous of Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana dancing?

Bollywood’s upcoming offering Pati Patni Aur Woh is all anyone can talk about and after Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar’s viral dance, Kartik Aaryan is not too happy.



The 28-year-old Lukka Chuppi actor turned to Instagram to share the video of the Bala star dancing with his costar Bhumi Pednekar who plays the patni for Kartik’s character.

The actor took a jibe at their Dheeme Dheeme challenge pretending to be jealous of his ‘patni’ dancing with Ayushmann.

"#ChintuTyagi doesnt like this.. Patni is having too much fun with @ayushmannk. Thanx Ayushmann,” read his caption.

The Mudassar Aziz-directorial comes as a modern twist to the classic original that was released in 1978. Alongside Bhumi and Kartik, the film also stars Ananya Pandey in one of the lead roles.

