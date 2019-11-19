close
Tue Nov 19, 2019
Ananya Panday wishes BFF Tara Sutaria on her birthday in endearing post

Ananya Panday wishes BFF Tara Sutaria on her birthday in endearing post

Ananya Panday wished her close friend Tara Sutaria on her birthday showering love on the latter as she turned a year older.

Ananya took to Instagram to congratulate her Student of the Year   co-star in an adorable post which consisted of a throwback picture from their shoot days.

“Happy Bday Taar!! Enjoy some mall road noodles for me,” Ananya captioned the picture.

The photo shows both the actresses sitting together on a bench devouring some noodles in Mussoorie.

Besides them we can see a kid too whose face is not visible in the photo, so she called him Tiger Shroff.

Ananya and Tara made their debut in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year. 

