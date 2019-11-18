Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Jhund' faces legal trouble

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming hit Jhund has landed in legal trouble after a filmmaker sent a legal notice to the makers.



The film’s chances of seeing the light of day are slimming by the day after the Hyderabad-based filmmaker Nandi Chinni Kumar sent a notice to the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer’s director Nagraj Manjule, producer Krishan Kumar, T-Series Chief and Managing Director Bhushan Kumar, the lead star Bachchan himself as well as Slum Soccer founder Vijay Barse.

The complainant sent the notice on the account of whose life the film is based upon, and according to him, he has only received a reply from the T Series chairman which he told IANS, was ‘very vague.’

Kumar argued that he had bought the rights to make a film on Akhilesh Paul in 2017 and was planning to write and direct the multilingual film with the tentative title of Slum Soccer.

“Even Akhilesh denied selling him the rights. Nagraj humiliated me and forced to come for settlement without showing papers,” Kumar further alleged.

The Nagraj Manjule-directorial is based on the life of Vijay Barse, founder of NGO Slum Soccer.