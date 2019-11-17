Shah Rukh Khan gives warm welcome to Dua Lipa as she touches down in Mumbai

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has not just wowed the audiences in India but has made a name for himself all across the globe.

And that is the very reason all international luminaries see the actor as the very face of Bollywood, much like singing sensation Dua Lipa who arrived in India on Saturday night and was given a warm welcome by none other than the superstar himself.

Turning to Twitter, the Zero actor announced of Dua’s visit to the country and even extended his greetings and best wishes to the singer ahead of her concert in the city.

“Have decided to live by ‘New Rules’ and who better to learn them from but @DUALIPA herself!! What a charming and beautiful young lady....& her voice!! Wish her all my love for the concert tonight. Dua if you can, try the steps I taught u on stage,” read his tweet.

The singer arrived in Mumbai on Saturday morning for the One Plus Music Festival and had shared the news on her official Instagram, saying: “Landed in Mumbai.”