'Wannabe Michael Jackson' Tiger Shroff pays tribute to late singer with killer moves

Tiger Shroff is the ultimate king on every dance floor in Bollywood as he never fails to mesmerize the audience with his killer moves.

Turns out the Baaghi actor’s dancing idol is none other than the late music legend Michael Jackson who also managed to set the dance floor on fire every time.

Read More: Deepika Padukone gets possessive over fan expressing love for Ranveer Singh



Taking to Instagram, Tiger paid tribute to the Beat It sensation by terming himself a ‘wannabe MJ’ and nailing the singer’s iconic moonwalk.

"Us MJ wannabes be like.#moonwalkingintotheweekend #throwback #mytributetotheking #mj," he captioned the post.

Singing praises for his Baaghi 3 costar, Shraddha Kapoor dropped a comment lauding Tiger’s performance saying “Too good.”



He had earlier paid accolades to the legend as well as he performed his iconic moves on Ranveer Singh’s song Khalibali from Padmaavat.

“Can’t believe it’s been 9 years already I’m sure even khilji would’ve offered you his throne #kingofkings @michaeljackson #rip #gonetoosoon @pareshshirodkar @ranveersingh,” he had captioned the post.







