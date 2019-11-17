REVEALED: Alia Bhatt's complete and simple diet plan from breakfast to dinner

Alia Bhatt's weight loss journey is no news to the world but now the rest of us lot can also get inspired to get into an impeccable shape like her's by following her simple and easy tricks.

According to a report by Times of India, the 26-year-old Raazi star manages to keep her body in shape and leave us all in awe of her perfect toned physique through a rather simple diet routine.

Read More: Katy Perry refuses to show passport at Mumbai airport despite official’s constant demands: Watch



The actor was asked to slim down 20 kilograms for her debut role for Karan Johar, which she managed to do within six months through a series of simple hacks.

The report reveals that the Brahmastra actor went through an easy diet and kept the stricter ones at bay after they failed to make her stay away from healthy foods.



Alia had revealed to nutritionist Rujata Diwekar that instead of going forth with extreme diet plans she keeps a healthier and more fulfilling approach to it instead.

Breakfast:

Alia starts her day by having a big, satisfying breakfast that keeps her charged throughout. The first meal of the day for her is full of anti-oxidant rich food with seasonal fruits, herbal tea or coffee without sugar. After that she keeps herself full with a bowl of poha or an egg sandwich.

Snacks:

When it comes to snacking in between the day, the beauty queen instead of delving into unhealthy and fatty foods, gets munching on hale and hearty items instead like peanuts or makhanas.

Frequent meals:

Instead of keeping herself starving with minimum meals, the actor divides her portions throughout the day with frequent meals six or seven times a day. This keeps her charged even in between or after work without resorting to extreme measures.

Dinner:

The last meal of the day is the lightest for the actor as she sticks to something simple and basic instead of savoring something fancy. Alia’s favourites for dinner are said to be daal with rice or curd with rice.

Port-workout supplements:

While the actor has to constantly hit the gym for her Pilates and cardio, she makes sure to keep her nutrients and vitamins in check with supplements like coconut water or lemonade.