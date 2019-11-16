Disha Patani fails to grab her cat's attention and all pets lovers can relate

Bollywood diva Disha Patani may be the ultimate style icon and an ethereal beauty guru but keeping her celebrity status at bay, the actor is much like the rest of the lot when it comes to her relationship with her pets.



Read Also: WATCH: Alia Bhatt spotted paying Priyanka Chopra a visit at her Mumbai residence

The 27-year-old Baaghi actor’s latest Instagram post had relatable written all over it for all cat moms out there as she left us all in absolute awe with a series of endearing photos of herself with her feline friend trying to get the little fur ball to pose with her ultimately failing.

The photos show the actor’s quirkier side as she attempts to take selfies with her cat, adding the caption: “Trying to get my cat’s attention be like.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor is presently busy filming the Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Cop which went on floors earlier this month. The actor also had Mohit Suri-directorial Malang in the pipeline where she will share screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur.