Parineeti Chopra hurts neck brutally as she shoots for Saina Nehwal biopic

Parineeti Chopra is one actress who works diligently towards her roles in all the films she does. The starlet who is known for putting her heart and soul in her characters recently injured her neck quite brutally while shooting for the tennis icon Saina Nehwal’s biopic recently.



The 30-year-old actress had been practicing the sport of tennis day and night to ace her role in the film. She took to social media recently to reveal that she had suffered a neck injury while preparing for a sequence.

She went on to announce that she intends to rest for a while now to recover accordingly.

Pari’s picture shows her sitting with her back turned towards the camera and a blue band-aid wrapped on her neck.

Check out her post below:

The Saina Nehwal biopic is slated to release in 2020.