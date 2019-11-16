Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal on a romantic dinner date: Check out the photo

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had been sparking romance buzz since a while now and it looks like the two are solidifying the hearsay.



The two were spotted on Friday at an intimate dinner date that left fans in a frenzy following speculations that something had been brewing between the two megastars.

After getting clicked multiple times in the past together, the two were seen enjoying dinner as well as striking a pose with the chef of the restaurant in Mumbai.

The photo has been going viral ever since and elevating the excitement of all fans who had been pinning all their hopes for the duo to get together officially and it looks like they are finally throwing in some hints.

For their special night together, Katrina was a sight for sore eyes in a floral pink mini-dress while the hunk kept it casual with his jeans and a light blue shirt.

Check out the photo here:







