Sara Ali Khan flaunts her gorgeous locks as she enjoys a great hair day

Sara Ali Khan has been taking a vacation off from all her work endeavours and the starlet seems to be enjoying every bit of it lately.



Recently, the actress shared a boomerang video giving a sneak peek inside her holiday in which she can be seen flaunting her gorgeous long locks on an amazing hair day.

The Coolie no1 starlet can be seen playing with her hair as she poses in the midst of the Central Park in Manhattan.

In the short clip, the 24-year-old actress is wearing a neon-coloured cardigan that she matched up with a pair of jeans and shoes.

Sara was also seen rocking a muffler round her neck to keep New York chills at bay.

Check out Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram story below:

On the work front, the actress will next be seen opposite alleged beau Kartik Aaryan in Aaj Kal and Varun Dhawan in Coolie no1.