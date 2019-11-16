Parineeti Chopra wins Sania Mirza's heart with warm birthday wish

MUMBAI: Indian film star Parineeti Chopra doubled Sania Mirza's bliss on her auspicious day with the sweetest birthday wish for her, saying "You're real in a sea of fake".

Oh yes! It was Sania Mirza's birthday on November 15, and she received bunch of wishes from her fans, friends, well – wishers and colleagues from the world. Apart from others, several B – Town and sports celebrities also took to social media in order to wish Sania on her special day.

Among others, Neha Dhupia, Farah Khan, Sushil Kumar and Yuvraj Singh wished the ace tennis player as she turned a year older.



But, the Bollywood's acclaimed actress, Parineeti Chopra has penned down a heartfelt and lengthy note to wish the tennis player.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Daawat-e-Ishq starlet wrote: " I LOVE YOU. I love you because you’re real in a sea of fake. Because you’re grounded in a sea of entitled. Because you’re all heart in a sea of manipulators. Because you’re self made, intelligent, humble and funny as hell! But most of all, I love you because you let me be me...(Also- you’re the only person who knows my every secret!!) I love you miss. Thankyou for coming into my life. "





